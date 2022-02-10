UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Filled' With NATO-Centrism

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that his Thursday conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was "filled" with NATO-centrism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that his Thursday conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was "filled" with NATO-centrism.

"We explained in a detailed way today that the Russian military forces that the minister mentioned, which are a cause of concern in London, are on their own territory, as opposed to the hundreds and thousands of British troops that are also stationed in the Baltics, and I think (UK Prime Minister) Boris Johnson said yesterday that it is necessary to send troops to Romania and Bulgaria.

The answer was, well, you're on your territory, and we're on our territory because we're all NATO. Our conversation today was filled with this NATO-centrism," Lavrov told a briefing.

>