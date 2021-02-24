UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Time for Certain Adjustments to UN Human Rights Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) is not perfect, and its activities need certain adjustments, in particular, it concerns the body's special procedures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"This year marks the 15th anniversary since the establishment of the HRC. We are convinced that the council does not need a fundamental reform or a change of status. At the same time, it is obvious that it is not functioning perfectly, and certain adjustments are overdue," Lavrov told the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

In particular, the minister mentioned "serious" criticism toward the Human Rights Council's special procedures, which had been originally intended to become a mechanism helping member states fulfill their human rights obligations.

"It is necessary to bring their [special procedures] activities in accordance with these criteria. At the same time, I would like to emphasize that Russia has a responsible approach to the membership in the council and is committed to continuing cooperation with the special procedures. It is ready to host them as soon as the coronavirus situation improves," Lavrov added.

The HRC, established in 2006, is a central UN body for promoting human rights. The council brings together 47 member states, which are elected for three years on the basis of equitable geographical distribution.

