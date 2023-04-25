UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he communicated his concerns to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the West's reluctance to fulfill provisions of the Black Sea grain deal when it comes to Russia's agricultural exports.

"I frankly told Antonio Guterres that we have not yet seen any desire from Western countries to take real steps to successfully implement the initiative of the Secretary General on a package approach to the export of agricultural products from Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Lavrov told journalists following his meeting with Guterres.