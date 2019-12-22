Lavrov Says Trump 'Avoids Ambiguity, Says What He Thinks'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump avoids ambiguity and speaks directly what is on his mind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said recounting his experiences of negotiating with the US leader.

"I like the way Trump discusses international issues and bilateral relations. He avoids any ambiguities and tries to say directly what he thinks," Lavrov said on the talk show "Big Game" on Channel One.

Speaking at a political talks show aired Sunday on Russia's central Channel One, Lavrov added that such traits are rare but valuable among politicians in the highest echelons of power.

"This, in my opinion, is a very productive approach, and it allows us to better understand the opportunities, difficulties and prospects of relations, which we, of course, care about," the minister added.

Lavrov then added that it was merely a coincidence that the Oval Office meeting with Trump, which took place on December 10, happened on the same day as Democratic politicians announced articles of impeachment against the president.

Following the meeting in the White House, Trump posted a picture with Lavrov at the Oval Office desk on his Twitter account, with accompanying text saying that he had a "very good" meeting with Russia's top diplomat where many issues, including nuclear arms control and election meddling, were discussed.