Lavrov Says Turkey Proved Its Ability To Organize Democratic Elections Multiple Times

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Lavrov Says Turkey Proved Its Ability to Organize Democratic Elections Multiple Times

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Turkey has proved on multiple occasions its ability to organize free and democratic elections, and Russia has always respected laws of foreign countries regarding democratic procedures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

"We talked about this today (upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey), my colleague told me that they are inviting observers from the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), from the Council of Europe. So the legitimate assessments by these observers will probably be given after the elections. But I am convinced that the Turkish side has more than once proved that it is capable of organizing free and democratic elections," the Russian minister stated at a press conference following the talks.

Russia had never interfered in internal affairs of any country especially on the eve of election campaigns, Lavrov added, also saying that Moscow had always respected the laws of foreign countries engaged in democratic procedures.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14. The elections are likely to become the most challenging for the ruling party and incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, due to the February earthquakes, which killed at least 50,000 people and caused significant material damage.

