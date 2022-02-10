Lavrov Says UK Demanding Russia Withdraw Troops From Its Own Territory Regrettable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United Kingdom's demand that Russian troops withdraw from the border on its own national territory is regrettable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We did not hear any other tone (during the meeting).

The demand to withdraw Russian troops from the Russian territory has not changed in any way as a response to our arguments. At the very least, this is regrettable," Lavrov said at a joint press conference, following a meeting with UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.