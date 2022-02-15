Lavrov Says Ukraine Giving Up Idea of Joining NATO Would Be 'Relief' for Many Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukraine abandoning the idea of joining NATO would be a "relief" for many countries, including those of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"There are reasonable people. I am convinced that if this happens, many would breathe a sigh of relief, including in Europe, those who approach the signatures on the OSCE documents honestly," Lavrov said at joint press conference after a meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is currently the Chairman-in-Office of the OSCE.

Lavrov also expressed hope that this idea would eventually find its way to decision-makers.

Earlier on Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that NATO had no immediate plans to accept new members, after Russia demanded that the military bloc stop expanding eastward.

Over the past few months, the United States and its allies have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has denied the accusation, repeatedly stating that it is not planning to attack any country, including Ukraine. Russia has also said NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a direct threat to its national security and it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit.