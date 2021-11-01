(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Ukraine's drat law on policies during the transition period in Donbas, recently presented by the government, explicitly bans Ukrainian officials from fulfilling the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The law, which was recently submitted by the government, is dubbed On state policies for the transition period. It does not just foil, it explicitly prohibits any Ukrainian political, diplomatic and other officials from implementing the Minsk agreements," Lavrov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.