Lavrov Says Unaware of Reported Russian Spies in Catalonia - Spanish Foreign Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had assured him on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Japan that he was unaware of media reports regarding the Russian intelligence allegedly operating in Catalonia.

"I have no other information than that from the press, the minister [Lavrov] told me that he also knew nothing. I also could not tell much, because I only have news that appears in the media about the litigation, which, presumably, is secret, but which we hear on radio and television," Borrell was quoted as saying by the Spanish EFE news agency.

Spain's El Pais newspaper on Thursday ran three materials on its front page on the alleged malign influence of Russia in Catalonia citing sources and referencing older publications, while giving no concrete evidence of such interference.

Claims about Russian meddling in Catalonia sprang up soon after the 2017 referendum, in which a vast majority of those who cast votes supported a split from Spain, prompting the Catalan government to announce independence. The move was ruled illegitimate by Madrid.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of its meddling in other countries' internal affairs, pointing to the lack of proof. Lavrov suggested that the claims of foreign interference were often used to distract voters from domestic issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has remarked that the West was, in fact, meddling in Russia's internal affairs. In June, Putin dismissed Borrell's statement that Russia posed a threat to Spain, calling it "nonsense."