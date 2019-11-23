UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Unaware Of Reported Russian Spies In Catalonia - Spanish Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 06:53 PM

Lavrov Says Unaware of Reported Russian Spies in Catalonia - Spanish Foreign Minister

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had assured him on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Japan that he was unaware of media reports regarding the Russian intelligence allegedly operating in Catalonia

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had assured him on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Japan that he was unaware of media reports regarding the Russian intelligence allegedly operating in Catalonia.

"I have no other information than that from the press, the minister [Lavrov] told me that he also knew nothing. I also could not tell much, because I only have news that appears in the media about the litigation, which, presumably, is secret, but which we hear on radio and television," Borrell was quoted as saying by the Spanish EFE news agency.

Spain's El Pais newspaper on Thursday ran three materials on its front page on the alleged malign influence of Russia in Catalonia citing sources and referencing older publications, while giving no concrete evidence of such interference.

Claims about Russian meddling in Catalonia sprang up soon after the 2017 referendum, in which a vast majority of those who cast votes supported a split from Spain, prompting the Catalan government to announce independence. The move was ruled illegitimate by Madrid.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of its meddling in other countries' internal affairs, pointing to the lack of proof. Lavrov suggested that the claims of foreign interference were often used to distract voters from domestic issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has remarked that the West was, in fact, meddling in Russia's internal affairs. In June, Putin dismissed Borrell's statement that Russia posed a threat to Spain, calling it "nonsense."

Related Topics

Russia Split Vladimir Putin Madrid Independence Spain Japan June 2017 Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

CJP says no  need of notices and summons if state ..

37 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous raises questions about Nawaz Sharif’ ..

50 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Rescue 1 ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on pain management held at Civil Hospital

1 minute ago

Ministry of Defense launches Trade Control Office ..

54 minutes ago

Aimal Wali Khan visits Swabi, offered Fateha with ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.