Lavrov Says UNSC Veto Right Is Not Going Anywhere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The veto right in the UN Security Council is not going anywhere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, commenting on the upcoming vote on a resolution to reform the Security Council veto power to require an explanation of its use.

The resolution put forward by Liechtenstein has received co-sponsorship from 50 countries including the United States.

If passed, the five permanent Security Council members would be required to justify their use of veto powers. The vote is expected later on Tuesday.

"The veto right is not going anywhere, I can responsibly confirm this. The right of veto is one of the supporting pillars of the UN," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.

The resolution will not influence in any way the negotiations that have been underway for many years to reform the UN Security Council, the minister added.