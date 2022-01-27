UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says US Did Not Respond To Main Question: On Non-Expansion Of NATO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Lavrov Says US Did Not Respond to Main Question: On Non-Expansion of NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States, in its response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, left the main question about non-expansion of NATO to the east unanswered, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"There is no positive reaction on the main issue in this document.

The main issue is our clear position that further NATO expansion to the east and the deployment of strike weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation are unacceptable," Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov also said that Russia is reviewing US response.

"The content of the document - there is a reaction that allows us to count on the start of a serious conversation, but on secondary issues," Lavrov added.

