Lavrov Says US Not Interested in Cybersecurity Conventions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted on Monday that Washington was not interested in any conventions and new regulations related to cybersecurity and the Internet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted on Monday that Washington was not interested in any conventions and new regulations related to cybersecurity and the Internet.

"The Americans are not interested in any agreements on the matter. Yes, talks continue, but you know how the internet is managed. So, it suits them well.

They promote the idea that no conventions on cybersecurity fight are needed, no regulations related to information security are needed, as international law covers all this. This is another manifestation of our Western partners' policy to declare cuberspace a platform for possible combat," Lavrov told members of the Association of European Businesses.

The Russian foreign minister also expressed the belief that the US did not seek any agreements on non-interference, since it was in fact meddling in Russia's domestic affairs.