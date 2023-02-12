UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says US Officials Take Responsibility For Nord Stream Blasts

Published February 12, 2023

Lavrov Says US Officials Take Responsibility for Nord Stream Blasts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) US officials acknowledge that they are responsible for the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"In fact, US officials admit that the explosions that occurred on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were their handiwork. Now they are even happy to talk about it," Lavrov said in an interview for the "Talking about what's important" lesson.

The top Russian diplomat added that the United States had sabotaged the pipelines to destroy the powerful alliance built on Russian energy supplies and German technology, as it had threatened the monopoly of multiple US corporations.

On Wednesday, investigative journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway had activated three months later.

The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

On September 26, 2022, the blasts occurred at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.

