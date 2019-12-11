Lavrov Says US, Russia to Continue Dialogue to Normalize Bilateral Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the two countries intend to continue dialogue and normalize bilateral relations.

"The diplomacy is basically trying to find solutions that would not infringe in vested interests of each other, but that would allow to avoid conflicts and promote constructive cooperation," Lavrov said. "We will continue our dialogue, we have reciprocal intent to do that and we have opportunities... to normalize our bilateral relations."