Lavrov Says US Santions Against EU Allies Over Nord Stream 2 Shows US' Unreliability

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, commenting the United States' recent introduction of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, that such steps showed Washington's unreliability toward its allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, commenting the United States' recent introduction of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, that such steps showed Washington's unreliability toward its allies.

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines. The US Department of the Treasury demanded that all the engaged companies stop all construction-related activities.

Swiss company Allseas has already suspended work on laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while Berlin has rejected the sanctions as a breach of European sovereignty, and Moscow has pledged to complete the construction of the pipeline.

"When a [country] punishes its closest allies for solving its economic problems, I think not one country in the world can doubt that if the US promises something, it can drop out at any moment," Lavrov said.