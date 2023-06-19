UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says US To Try To Destabilize Situation In Russia Ahead Of Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United States has set a goal to destabilize the situation in Russia ahead of the presidential election, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The vicious practice of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states does not stop ...

They are openly seeking to destabilize the situation in our country, especially in the context of the presidential election next year," Lavrov told a session of the ruling party's commission on international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad.

There are different forms of interference, including threats, blackmailing, and organizing color revolutions, the foreign minister added.

