Lavrov Says Wants To Discuss Ways To Save Nuclear Deal With Zarif At Meeting On Monday
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:54 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday he would like to discuss the ways to save the nuclear deal with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.
"And, of course, we want to exchange views today on how we can do everything in our power to prevent the collapse of this agreement, this Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Lavrov said.