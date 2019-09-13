UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says War In Syria Ended, Points Out Need To Overcome Crisis In Country

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:59 AM

Lavrov Says War in Syria Ended, Points Out Need to Overcome Crisis in Country

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the war in Syria has come to an end and stressed the need to promote the long-lasting settlement of crisis both in the Arab republic and the whole Middle East region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the war in Syria has come to an end and stressed the need to promote the long-lasting settlement of crisis both in the Arab republic and the whole Middle East region.

"The war in Syria has really come to an end. The country is gradually returning to a normal, peaceful life. Some hotspots of tensions remain in the territories that are not controlled by the Syrian government, such as Idlib and the eastern bank of the Euphrates," Lavrov said in an interview with the Trud newspaper.

The minister thinks that the most important goals on Syria now are providing humanitarian aid for civilians and "promoting the political process on settling the crisis to achieve stable and long-lasting stabilization of the situation in the country and the whole Middle East region.

"

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in the Arab republic. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Bank Idlib Middle East Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

45% Pakistanis find overseas Pakistanis to be more ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 37 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Paris commuters hit as metro workers strike over p ..

20 seconds ago

Death toll from Spain floods rises to three

2 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open 13 September ..

24 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Says New Lists Being Prepared for Next S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.