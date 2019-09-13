Lavrov Says War in Syria Ended, Points Out Need to Overcome Crisis in Country

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the war in Syria has come to an end and stressed the need to promote the long-lasting settlement of crisis both in the Arab republic and the whole Middle East region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the war in Syria has come to an end and stressed the need to promote the long-lasting settlement of crisis both in the Arab republic and the whole Middle East region.

"The war in Syria has really come to an end. The country is gradually returning to a normal, peaceful life. Some hotspots of tensions remain in the territories that are not controlled by the Syrian government, such as Idlib and the eastern bank of the Euphrates," Lavrov said in an interview with the Trud newspaper.

The minister thinks that the most important goals on Syria now are providing humanitarian aid for civilians and "promoting the political process on settling the crisis to achieve stable and long-lasting stabilization of the situation in the country and the whole Middle East region.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in the Arab republic. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.