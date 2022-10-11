Western countries prefer to turn a blind eye on Kiev's actions but condemn Moscow's justified response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"The West is playing a game called 'see nothing, hear nothing' when (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy does it, but when Russia, as the president (Vladimir Putin) explained yesterday, can no longer tolerate the crimes of the Kiev regime, the terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime, and finally responds seriously, (Western countries) immediately begin to talk about condemnation," Lavrov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

On Monday, Russia carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure intended for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, Putin told Russia's Security Council.

In particular, the Russian leader condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin said that Ukraine had also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and had attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.