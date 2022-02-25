UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says West Consistently Covers War Crimes Of Kiev Regime

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Western counties consistently cover the Ukrainian authorities, turning a blind eye to Kiev's war crimes against the civilian population, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"All these years, our Western colleagues have consistently covered the Ukrainian regime, turning a blind eye to war crimes against civilians, turning a blind eye to the murders of women, children, the elderly, to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and silently encouraging the rapid development of neo-Nazism and Russophobia, which ultimately plunged the country into tragedy," Lavrov told reporters ahead of talks with his LPR counterpart.

The West continues to ignore the facts of genocide in Donbas, he added.

More Stories From World

