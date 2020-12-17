MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The West does not have any evidence to prove their claims of Russia's involvement in the incident with Alexey Navalny, the United States and its allies have a habit of accusing others without proof, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"Americans, and, actually, other Western countries, US allies, have grown used to accusing someone publicly and then, without showing any proof, making it part of the international agenda, trying to make it into a proved statement," Lavrov said.

"They did this and are still doing this over the US election, recent complaints of hackers, this is what happened with the Skripals and this is what is happening now with Navalny," the foreign minister said.