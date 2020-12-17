UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says West Has Shown No Proof Of Russia's Complicity In Navalny Incident

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lavrov Says West Has Shown No Proof of Russia's Complicity in Navalny Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The West does not have any evidence to prove their claims of Russia's involvement in the incident with Alexey Navalny, the United States and its allies have a habit of accusing others without proof, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"Americans, and, actually, other Western countries, US allies, have grown used to accusing someone publicly and then, without showing any proof, making it part of the international agenda, trying to make it into a proved statement," Lavrov said.

"They did this and are still doing this over the US election, recent complaints of hackers, this is what happened with the Skripals and this is what is happening now with Navalny," the foreign minister said.

Related Topics

Election Russia United States

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

24 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

17 minutes ago

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on ..

21 minutes ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

21 minutes ago

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Con ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.