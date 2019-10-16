UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says West Ignores Russia's, China's Approaches To Fighting Terrorists Online

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:37 PM

Lavrov Says West Ignores Russia's, China's Approaches to Fighting Terrorists Online

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lamented on Wednesday that Western states seek to act without Russia's and China's assistance when developing a common approach to preventing terrorists from using the internet for criminal purposes.

Addressing the participants of the 18th meeting of heads of special services, security agencies and law enforcement organizations of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) partner nations in Sochi, he stressed the relevance of counteracting extremist ideology both offline and digitally.

"In particular, our Western partners prefer to cooperate on the issue in their narrow circle. They are not eager to involve such countries as Russia and China in the process, to engage them in forming rules and standards for the largest global IT companies," the minister said.

According to Lavrov, the development of a common approach to combating terrorism and extremism online is an increasingly urgent issue that, unfortunately, still faces obstacles.

