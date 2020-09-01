Lavrov Says West Makes Unethical Statements on Belarus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Western politicians were making unethical statements about Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Western politicians were making unethical statements about Belarus.

"Look at the statements that the UN Secretary General [Jens Stoltenberg], representatives of the European Union, Western leaders at the helm of the OSCE have been making.

Sermonizing in a tone that demonstrates not a single doubt that others should do as told," the minister said at a meeting with diplomacy students.

"This shows absence of diplomatic skills, elementary diplomatic skills. This is unethical from human point of view as well as diplomatic one," Lavrov said.