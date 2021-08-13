Lavrov Says West Overtly Fostering Neo-Nazi Sentiments in Ukraine, Baltic States

SAMBEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the West was openly encouraging neo-Nazi sentiments in Ukraine and Baltic countries.

"[O]ur western partners are overtly encouraging neo-Nazi movements in Ukraine and Baltic states and acquiesce in this tumor growing larger," Lavrov said at a lecture in the Rostov region.

Western countries regularly abstain from voting on the resolution to combat the glorification of Nazism that Russia annually submits to the UN General Assembly, the minister added.

"The entire West cowardly abstains from voting [on the resolution], the rest vote in favor, except for the US and Ukraine that vote against," the top diplomat noted.

Lavrov expressed his hope that the US and Ukraine will reconsider their attitude toward the resolution, recommending states "take appropriate concrete measures, including legislative and educational ones in order to prevent revisionism in respect of the Second World War and the denial of the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Second World War."

The resolution strongly condemns all incidents related to Nazi glorification and propaganda, including pro-Nazism graffiti on monuments to the victims of World War II. The document also calls for the elimination all forms of racial discrimination by all means.