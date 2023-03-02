Lavrov Says Western Delegations Turned G20 Ministerial Into Talking Shop

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he would like to apologize to India for the indecent behavior of a number of Western delegations that turned the work of the G20 Foreign Minister's meeting into a talking shop.

"I would like to apologize to the Indian presidency and colleagues from the countries of the global South for the indecent behavior of a number of Western delegations who turned the work on the agenda of the G20 into a talking shop in an attempt to shift their responsibility for failures in economic policy on others, primarily on Russia," Lavrov said at the G20 Foreign Minister's meeting.