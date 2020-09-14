Lavrov Says Western Partners Went Beyond All Reason in Situation With Navalny

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that Russia's Western partners went beyond all reason in the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that Russia's Western partners went beyond all reason in the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"As for this situation, it seems to me that our Western partners have simply gone beyond all decency, beyond all reason.

In fact, we are now being asked to 'confess.' We are asked: do you not believe the German experts of the Bundeswehr? How can this be? Their conclusions are confirmed by the French and the Swedes. Don't you believe them either?" the minister said in an interview with RTVI.