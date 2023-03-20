MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Western countries are making "blatant attempts" to break up Russia and Armenia, but these attempts are doomed to failure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We see undisguised attempts by Western countries to break up Russia and Armenia .

.. to undermine the regional security architecture, thinking and caring not about the interests of the countries located here, but about their geopolitical interests," Lavrov said during a press conference following talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.