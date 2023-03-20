UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says West's Attempts To Break Up Yerevan With Moscow Doomed To Fail

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Lavrov Says West's Attempts to Break Up Yerevan With Moscow Doomed to Fail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Western countries are making "blatant attempts" to break up Russia and Armenia, but these attempts are doomed to failure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We see undisguised attempts by Western countries to break up Russia and Armenia .

.. to undermine the regional security architecture, thinking and caring not about the interests of the countries located here, but about their geopolitical interests," Lavrov said during a press conference following talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Related Topics

Russia Ararat Armenia

Recent Stories

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

25 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

41 minutes ago
 United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

55 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.