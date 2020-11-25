Lavrov Says Will Discuss Middle East, Palestine-Israel Settlement With Iraqi Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he was going to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian settlement with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, who arrived in Moscow earlier in the day

"And, of course, today we expect to discuss the main directions of our bilateral relations in all areas and international issues. including the situation in the Middle East, North Africa, the Persian Gulf, the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and other regional issues.

So, I look forward to useful and productive negotiations," Lavrov said before the start of the talks.

During his Moscow visit, Hussein will also meet with Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as well as senior upper and lower chamber lawmakers to discuss the oil sector and trade cooperation. The sides are also expected to approve high-priority measures for the facilitation of bilateral business cooperation, including leveraging the potential of the Russia-Iraq Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.