UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Will Discuss Middle East, Palestine-Israel Settlement With Iraqi Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:09 PM

Lavrov Says Will Discuss Middle East, Palestine-Israel Settlement With Iraqi Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he was going to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian settlement with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, who arrived in Moscow earlier in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he was going to discuss the situation in the middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian settlement with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, who arrived in Moscow earlier in the day.

"And, of course, today we expect to discuss the main directions of our bilateral relations in all areas and international issues. including the situation in the Middle East, North Africa, the Persian Gulf, the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and other regional issues.

So, I look forward to useful and productive negotiations," Lavrov said before the start of the talks.

During his Moscow visit, Hussein will also meet with Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as well as senior upper and lower chamber lawmakers to discuss the oil sector and trade cooperation. The sides are also expected to approve high-priority measures for the facilitation of bilateral business cooperation, including leveraging the potential of the Russia-Iraq Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Related Topics

Africa Business Moscow Russia Oil Visit Middle East Chamber All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 783 recove ..

7 minutes ago

EU Drug Agency Discussing Russia's Sputnik V Vacci ..

25 seconds ago

US to Withdraw 500 More Troops From Iraq Under Fre ..

27 seconds ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude to his parents for ..

21 minutes ago

West's Actions Against Belarus Will Not Affect Mos ..

28 seconds ago

Former principal NMC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad passes away

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.