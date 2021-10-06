UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Will Discuss With Iranian Counterpart How To Speed Up JCPOA Revival

Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Lavrov Says Will Discuss With Iranian Counterpart How to Speed Up JCPOA Revival

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal as soon as possible will be the focus of his talks with the top Iranian diplomat on Wednesday.

"The priority issue in today talks will also be the need for full resumption of the Iran nuclear deal without any exemptions, without any additions.

We want to discuss today how we can speed up this process," Lavrov said at the start of the meeting.

The agenda will also include Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and regional issues.

"We have a good opportunity today discuss regional agenda, I mean the South Caucasus, Afghanistan, and also Yemen," top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

The ministers will discuss cooperation in Syria, the wider middle East and North Africa, as well as normalization of relations in the Persian Gulf.

