UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Will Hold Meeting With Iranian Counterpart In Near Future

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Lavrov Says Will Hold Meeting With Iranian Counterpart in Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he will hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the earliest possible.

"At the summit in Tehran on July 19, a joint statement of the three presidents was adopted ...

Of course, we are paying attention to the practical steps that are necessary to fully implement the agreements of our leaders ... The same topic will be one of the central topics during my next meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, which is expected in the near future," Lavrov told reporters following his talks with the Syrian counterpart.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Tehran Same July

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

45 minutes ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

52 minutes ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

1 hour ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

2 hours ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.