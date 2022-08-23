Lavrov Says Will Hold Meeting With Iranian Counterpart in Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he will hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the earliest possible.

"At the summit in Tehran on July 19, a joint statement of the three presidents was adopted ...

Of course, we are paying attention to the practical steps that are necessary to fully implement the agreements of our leaders ... The same topic will be one of the central topics during my next meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, which is expected in the near future," Lavrov told reporters following his talks with the Syrian counterpart.