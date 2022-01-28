UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baerbock On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday.

"When Annalena Baerbock was here on a visit, I discussed this topic (RT in Germany).

I think she and her delegation heard. Literally, when we finish our conversation, I will have another phone contact with her. I will definitely remind her (about RT in Germany), I planned to do so," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

