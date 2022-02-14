UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Will Meet With Italian Foreign Minister In Two Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Moscow is set to continue discussing the topic of security guarantees proposals, holding a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in two days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Our colleagues are appealing to me ... the Italian foreign minister (will be here) in two days. And other contacts are being arranged," Lavrov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

