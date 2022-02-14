Lavrov Says Will Meet With Italian Foreign Minister in Two Days

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Moscow is set to continue discussing the topic of security guarantees proposals, holding a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in two days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Our colleagues are appealing to me ... the Italian foreign minister (will be here) in two days. And other contacts are being arranged," Lavrov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.