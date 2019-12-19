UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Will Meet With Japanese Foreign Minister Again In First Quarter Of 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

Lavrov Says Will Meet With Japanese Foreign Minister Again in First Quarter of 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday he would meet with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in the first quarter of 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday he would meet with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in the first quarter of 2020.

"We will maintain contacts on all the issues that were discussed today and we already have plans to meet at our level in the first quarter of the next year," Lavrov said at a briefing after talks with Motegi.

Related Topics

Russia 2020 All

Recent Stories

Russian, German Intelligence Services Discussed Ex ..

30 seconds ago

UK to Establish Legislation to Ensure January 31 B ..

33 seconds ago

Excise and Taxation deptt impounds 32 vehicles for ..

35 seconds ago

Ten arrested in clashes outside Spain's Camp Nou s ..

37 seconds ago

UPU "PostNet" being opened to wider postal sector ..

41 seconds ago

Sweden exits negative interest rates after five ye ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.