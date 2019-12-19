Lavrov Says Will Meet With Japanese Foreign Minister Again in First Quarter of 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday he would meet with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in the first quarter of 2020.

"We will maintain contacts on all the issues that were discussed today and we already have plans to meet at our level in the first quarter of the next year," Lavrov said at a briefing after talks with Motegi.