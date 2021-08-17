Lavrov Says Will Visit Hungary Next Week
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:43 PM
KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he plans to visit Hungary next week and discuss the Sputnik V vaccine, among other issues.
"You know that in Hungary, for example, Sputnik V has been used for a long time and has received the most positive reviews. I will be in Hungary next week, and, surely, we will discuss this issue as well," Lavrov said.