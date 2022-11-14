Lavrov Says Working on G20 Summit Communique

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday that he was working on a joint communique of the G20 summit and that he has several meetings scheduled for November 15.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied media reports that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was hospitalized following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali.

"Well, of course, tomorrow there will be several speeches, tomorrow we will adopt the final declaration. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, who is the chairman of the ministerial process, has just called. Negotiations are now coming to an end, our experts are there, but the minister is monitoring this situation by phone," Lavrov said in a video posted by Zakharova on Telegram.