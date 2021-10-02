UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Would Be Interesting To See List Of Participants Of US Summit For Democracy

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:40 PM

Lavrov Says Would Be Interesting to See List of Participants of US Summit for Democracy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday it would be interesting to see the list of countries invited to the US-organized Summit for Democracy, noting that some of Washington's important allies can hardly be described as democracies.

"It will be interesting to see, purely for the fun of it, who will be invited there.

I have already heard that there are discussions that a number of key allies of the United States, especially in the middle Eastern region, simply cannot be called democracies, but you cannot have them uninvited," Lavrov said at the 29th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

US President Joe Biden is expected to host the first of two Summits for Democracy in early December. They are expected to serve as a platform for global leaders to share successes, discuss challenges and "strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal," according to the White House.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Washington Democracy White House United States December Share

Recent Stories

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

2 hours ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

3 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

3 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.