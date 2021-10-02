Lavrov Says Would Be Interesting to See List of Participants of US Summit for Democracy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday it would be interesting to see the list of countries invited to the US-organized Summit for Democracy, noting that some of Washington's important allies can hardly be described as democracies.

"It will be interesting to see, purely for the fun of it, who will be invited there.

I have already heard that there are discussions that a number of key allies of the United States, especially in the middle Eastern region, simply cannot be called democracies, but you cannot have them uninvited," Lavrov said at the 29th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

US President Joe Biden is expected to host the first of two Summits for Democracy in early December. They are expected to serve as a platform for global leaders to share successes, discuss challenges and "strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal," according to the White House.