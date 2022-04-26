UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Would Not Want Risks Of Nuclear War To Be 'Artificially Inflated'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Lavrov Says Would Not Want Risks of Nuclear War to Be 'Artificially Inflated'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The risks of nuclear war are now very significant and this danger should not be underestimated while there are many who are willing to artificially inflate this threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Minister recalled that the five nuclear-weapon countries reconfirmed in January the position about the inadmissibility of nuclear war.

"This is our principled position. We proceed from it. I would very much not like that now, when, as you said, referring to respected political scientists, when the risks are really very, very significant, I would very much not like these risks to be artificially inflated, and there are many who want to. The danger is serious, it is real, it cannot be underestimated," Lavrov said in an interview on Channel One.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear January From

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

1 hour ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

1 hour ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

1 hour ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.