Lavrov Says Would Not Want Risks of Nuclear War to Be 'Artificially Inflated'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The risks of nuclear war are now very significant and this danger should not be underestimated while there are many who are willing to artificially inflate this threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Minister recalled that the five nuclear-weapon countries reconfirmed in January the position about the inadmissibility of nuclear war.

"This is our principled position. We proceed from it. I would very much not like that now, when, as you said, referring to respected political scientists, when the risks are really very, very significant, I would very much not like these risks to be artificially inflated, and there are many who want to. The danger is serious, it is real, it cannot be underestimated," Lavrov said in an interview on Channel One.