MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, conveyed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's message for Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow.

"Before our talks, Mr.

Minister [Zarif] conveyed a message from Iranian President Mr. Rouhani to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The message was delivered during a telephone conversation, and then we held talks here, in the Foreign Ministry's mansion," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Zarif.

This became the top diplomats' second meeting in the Russian capital in slightly over a month.