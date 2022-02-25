Lavrov Says Zelenskyy Lies When Expresses Readiness to Discuss Neutral Status of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy is lying when he says he is ready to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"He is now just telling you a lie ... when he says that he is ready to discuss the neutral status," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister added that Zelenskyy missed the opportunity of negotiations on security.