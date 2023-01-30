UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Scheduled To Hold Talks With Shoukry On Tuesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on January 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

"Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart tomorrow," the ministry said, without specifying any other details.

