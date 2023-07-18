Open Menu

Lavrov Scheduled To Speak At UNGA High Level Week On 23 September - Provisional Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional Schedule

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High Level Week on 23 September, the United Nations Provisional List of Speakers stated

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High Level Week on 23 September, the United Nations Provisional List of Speakers stated.

The list of speakers usually changes until the week prior to the debate - albeit not significantly - given that countries sometimes need more time to select representatives or reconsider the selected ones.

The UN General Assembly's 78th session is scheduled to open on September 5, and the High-Level Week general debate will begin on September 19.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia September

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

2 minutes ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

2 minutes ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

29 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

34 minutes ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

29 minutes ago
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

30 minutes ago
 Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year ..

Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year's Time - Poll

42 minutes ago
 Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend ..

Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend employees contracts

30 minutes ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Jap ..

UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Japan Business Forum

49 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam residential development valued ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World