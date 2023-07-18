Open Menu

Lavrov Scheduled To Speak At UNGA High Level Week On 23 September - Provisional Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional Schedule

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High Level Week on 23 September, the United Nations Provisional List of Speakers stated.

The list of speakers usually changes until the week prior to the debate - albeit not significantly - given that countries sometimes need more time to select representatives or reconsider the selected ones.

The UN General Assembly's 78th session is scheduled to open on September 5, and the High-Level Week general debate will begin on September 19.

