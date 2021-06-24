UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Sees As Striking NATO, EU Reaction To Russia's Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:39 PM

Lavrov Sees as Striking NATO, EU Reaction to Russia's Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that NATO and EU reaction to Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty was striking, as the United States was actually the first to leave the surveillance flights deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that NATO and EU reaction to Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty was striking, as the United States was actually the first to leave the surveillance flights deal.

"For nearly 30 years, the Open Skies Treaty helped all parties to better understand each other's intentions in the military sphere. In this regard, the US unilateral withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty under far-fetched pretexts grossly upset the balance of interests and put our country in an unequal position from the point of view of military transparency.

In these circumstances, Moscow's further participation in the treaty completely lost its meaning ... The reaction to our absolutely natural step from NATO and the European Union, which hypocritically called on Moscow not to destroy the treaty, is just striking, as if they forgot about Washington's irrevocable decision to withdraw from it, which was actually the root cause of the current crisis," Lavrov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington European Union United States All From

Recent Stories

First Delta Plus variant case of COVID detected in ..

18 seconds ago

'It's a plague': Croatian farmers incensed by wolf ..

20 seconds ago

Moscow Surprised by Absence of NATO Reaction to Pu ..

21 seconds ago

Political parties using modern tech to attract vot ..

23 seconds ago

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horn t ..

17 minutes ago

Luxury in the clouds: Shanghai opens world's highe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.