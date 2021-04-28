UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Sees As 'Wishful Thinking' Western Claims That Russia Backed Down Finishing Drills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:13 PM

Lavrov Sees as 'Wishful Thinking' Western Claims That Russia Backed Down Finishing Drills

The West indulges in wishful thinking when it claims that Russia "backed down" by finishing military exercises in the western part of the country, close to the border with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The West indulges in wishful thinking when it claims that Russia "backed down" by finishing military exercises in the western part of the country, close to the border with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"You remember how they cried that Russia is pulling its troops closer to the border with Ukraine ...

And then, when the exercises ended and we made a relevant announcement, we heard spiteful exclamations from there, from the Western side, like, look, Russia was forced to back down, Russia retreated. You know, there is such an expression, a self-fulfilling prophecy, but this is about something else, this is wishful thinking," Lavrov said.

"It shows that the West wants to take advantage of this, first of all, to tout its decisive word and decisive place in the modern international relations. This is sad," Lavrov continued.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Border All From Sad

Recent Stories

Moscow Ready to Restore Conditions for Embassies W ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Romania Did Not Explain Decision to Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Points to UK's Subversive Role in Russia-EU ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says OSCE Tries to Avoid Publishing Objecti ..

2 minutes ago

Malik Talat Sohail lauded the issuance of Kisan Ca ..

18 minutes ago

Police produce Javed Latif before court in Lahore

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.