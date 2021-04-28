Lavrov Sees as 'Wishful Thinking' Western Claims That Russia Backed Down Finishing Drills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The West indulges in wishful thinking when it claims that Russia "backed down" by finishing military exercises in the western part of the country, close to the border with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"You remember how they cried that Russia is pulling its troops closer to the border with Ukraine ...

And then, when the exercises ended and we made a relevant announcement, we heard spiteful exclamations from there, from the Western side, like, look, Russia was forced to back down, Russia retreated. You know, there is such an expression, a self-fulfilling prophecy, but this is about something else, this is wishful thinking," Lavrov said.

"It shows that the West wants to take advantage of this, first of all, to tout its decisive word and decisive place in the modern international relations. This is sad," Lavrov continued.