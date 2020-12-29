Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With US

The extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty for a maximum possible period serves the interests of both Russia, the United States and the global community, and there are chances of extending the deal in February if the team of new US leader Joe Biden fulfills its promise to not hold the agreement hostage to their ambitions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty for a maximum possible period serves the interests of both Russia, the United States and the global community, and there are chances of extending the deal in February if the team of new US leader Joe Biden fulfills its promise to not hold the agreement hostage to their ambitions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We would like to expect that the new US administration, just like us, will proceed from an obvious fact that the New START extension with no additional conditions and, preferably, for the maximum envisioned period of five years would serve the security interests of both our countries and the whole international community," Lavrov said.

"Judging by statements for the media, the team of President-elect Biden, unlike our previous partners in this dialogue, is not interested in making the New Start hostage to its ambitions and trying to 'force' obviously unrealistic positions. If this is true, which we are yet to learn, then chances to reach agreement on extending the deal before it expires in February 2021 still exist," Lavrov added.