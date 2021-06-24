Lavrov Sees Chronological Link Between Idea to Hold EU-Russia Summit After Geneva Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he sees a chronological link between a proposal to hold the EU-Russia summit after a recent meeting in Geneva between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

"There is probably some chronological link with the summit of Putin and Biden, which took place in Geneva. Perhaps this was perceived in Europe as a signal that 'now you can show your independence a little too," Lavrov said during a press conference.