MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The European Union's decision not to issue Schengen visas for Crimea's residents is just a punishment for the locals' political views, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The EU made a decision to deny Schengen visas to Crimea's residents.

A question arises why? People of Crimea expressed their will freely and now they are punished for their political views, for supporting Crimea's reunification with Russia in a vote. This is done in violation of international conventions ... Bur even if we imagine this was annexation and occupation, then what Crimea's residents and their right to have Schengen visas and travel across Europe have to do with that? If this was annexation, it means no one asked what they think ... And what should they be punished for?" Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.