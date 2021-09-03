Lavrov Sees No Grounds For Change Of Russia's Foreign Policy After Parliamentary Elections
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees no reason for any changes in the national foreign policy following the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of the parliament.
"The foreign policy is determined by the president, so I see no legislative or political grounds for our foreign policy course to change," Lavrov said on Friday at the New Knowledge forum.