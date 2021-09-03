UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Sees No Grounds For Change Of Russia's Foreign Policy After Parliamentary Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Lavrov Sees No Grounds for Change of Russia's Foreign Policy After Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees no reason for any changes in the national foreign policy following the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of the parliament.

"The foreign policy is determined by the president, so I see no legislative or political grounds for our foreign policy course to change," Lavrov said on Friday at the New Knowledge forum.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Chamber

Recent Stories

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanist ..

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation ..

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

37 minutes ago
 Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impac ..

Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impact

45 minutes ago
 Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift proj ..

Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift projects under NAEP

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghan ..

Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghanistan

45 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.