Lavrov Sees No Problem in Lack of Major Results in Syrian Constitutional Committee Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The stable functioning of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is a priority for reaching a positive outcome in resolving the Syrian crisis, while the current lack of profound results of its work is "absolutely natural," as only a few months have passed since its launch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We appreciate your personal and your team's approach to creating conditions for negotiators to develop a culture of dialogue and trust. This is a very important, integral component for success. Just like you, we do not dramatize the fact that in just a couple of months after the Constitutional Committee's creation, no grandiose results have been achieved.

It was not planned. This situation is absolutely natural," Lavrov said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

The committee failed to reach a mutually beneficial solution to the Syrian crisis during the two sessions convened so far due to disagreements between the opposition and the government of President Bashar Assad. The third round of talks is currently being planned.