UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Sees No Problem In Lack Of Major Results In Syrian Constitutional Committee Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Lavrov Sees No Problem in Lack of Major Results in Syrian Constitutional Committee Work

The stable functioning of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is a priority for reaching a positive outcome in resolving the Syrian crisis, while the current lack of profound results of its work is "absolutely natural," as only a few months have passed since its launch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The stable functioning of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is a priority for reaching a positive outcome in resolving the Syrian crisis, while the current lack of profound results of its work is "absolutely natural," as only a few months have passed since its launch, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We appreciate your personal and your team's approach to creating conditions for negotiators to develop a culture of dialogue and trust. This is a very important, integral component for success. Just like you, we do not dramatize the fact that in just a couple of months after the Constitutional Committee's creation, no grandiose results have been achieved.

It was not planned. This situation is absolutely natural," Lavrov said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

The committee failed to reach a mutually beneficial solution to the Syrian crisis during the two sessions convened so far due to disagreements between the opposition and the government of President Bashar Assad. The third round of talks is currently being planned.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Civil Society October Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.