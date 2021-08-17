KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that a recent statement issued by the Taliban (banned in Russia) on the formation of the Afghan government is a positive sign.

"The fact that the Taliban in Kabul are now declaring and proving in practice their readiness to respect the opinion of others, I think, is a positive signal.

In particular, they said that they are ready to discuss the government, in which not only they, but also other Afghan representatives will participate," Lavrov said during his speech at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.